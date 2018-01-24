Final touches put in place for Pro Bowl at Orlando's Camping World Stadium

There are promises of major payoffs for hosting one of the National Football League's biggest games of the year.

Pro Bowl scheduled for Sunday at Camping World Stadium

Tens of thousands to attend game, events

There is chance the game could return to Orlando in 2019



The NFL will hold their annual Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium Sunday afternoon. The game features the league's top players in an all-star game.

On Wednesday, crews were putting together the final touches, including hanging banners around the stadium that will greet an estimated 60,000 fans who will turn out Sunday to see the game in person.

"Our community, who seems to have fallen in love with having NFL football, and the 88 of the most famous players on the planet here in our community has been a blast," said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports.

Working with the city and county, Florida Citrus Sports is the group behind the effort to win hosting the Pro Bowl for a second year.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected not only for the Pro Bowl, but for the many events in the week leading up to the game.

Luis Simao owns the Citgo gas station outside the stadium. Like nearby homeowners, Simao says he plans to sell off any available space on his property to those looking for a close parking spot.

It's one of many ways locals are hoping the Pro Bowl will pay off.

"When we have events we can see the whole neighborhood working in this area," Simao said. "I think it's pretty good. We need more, all the time we need more. This area, people don’t come, only when we have events."

Orlando beat out other cities vying to host the Pro Bowl, by providing the NFL with a $2 million incentive, paid for with tourist tax dollars.

Steve Hogan says in return, the city will likely earn much more, with tens of millions of dollars spent at local restaurants, hotels, and stores.

"Overall economic impact, in Hawaii before it (the Pro Bowl) left was $25 million," Hogan said. "We believe, by far, Central Florida exceeds that number. Our typical bowl game would range anywhere from $35 million to $40 million in its own right, that would exceed our bowl game inventory."

Prior to the 2017 game, the NFL and Orlando agreed to a two-year deal, and an option for a third. Hogan said should NFL and its owners remain impressed with the work of Central Florida, there is a real chance the game could return for 2019. That is a decision that Hogan said would be expected to be made in March 2018.