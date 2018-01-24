Deputies search for man in Pine Hills senior attack

Last Updated: Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 11:17 AM EST
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the community can help identify a man who attacked a 92-year-old woman last week, leaving her seriously injured.
- Woman breaks back during struggle
- Police release sketch of man
The woman, a 40-year resident of Orange County, had to have surgery and investigators had to wait until she was stabilized before they could start questioning her about her alleged attack, according to authorities.
At around 9 a.m. last Wednesday in the area of North Hiawassee Road and Colonial Drive, the man came to her door while she was doing laundry in her garage when she heard the doorbell.
When she came to the door, the man asked to use the restroom. She says she has no idea who he is and he became aggressive when she refused to let him in, authorities say.
The man then pointed a gun at the woman, who is well liked in the community, and the two ended up struggling, according to the Sheriff's Office.
During the struggle, the woman fell and broke her back.
There is a $1,000 reward offered for information on the man or the case.
The man is described as black, between the ages of 20 to 30 years old, the suspect is described as between 5'5" and 5'8" in height and heavily built. He was last seen wearing a gray coat with orange in or around the pockets, dark gray pants, and a furry skully hat.
Anyone with any information about the man in the sketch or this incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
