The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl and putting her in an oven.
- Man accused of abusing 3-year-old girl
- Deputies said girl has several injuries
- Girl said man put her in an oven
Terry May, 45, of DeLand, faces a charge of child abuse. The child told deputies May hit her multiple times with a belt and put her in an oven.
According to deputies, the child had several injuries, including swelling on the top of her head, a 6-inch scar on her back and abrasions on her feet, hands and leg, deputies said.
An abrasion on her ear appeared to be a burn injury, deputies said.
Anyone with information of May’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477).
Latest News: Volusia County
- Volusia County deputies: Inmate found hanging from jail cell
- Deputies search for DeLand man accused of putting child in oven
- Government shutdown closes Central Florida national park, wildlife refuge
- DNA on cigarette leads to arrest in Volusia home burglary
- Man killed after SUV travels into ditch, hits power pole
- 61-year-old man killed in collision on I-95
- Luis Toledo gets 3 life sentences for murdering wife, 2 stepchildren
- Woman accused of dismembering boyfriend denied bond by judge
- Florida on a Tankful: Make your own pancakes at Old Spanish Sugar Mill