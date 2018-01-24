Deputies search for DeLand man accused of putting child in oven

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl and putting her in an oven.

Man accused of abusing 3-year-old girl

Deputies said girl has several injuries

Girl said man put her in an oven

Terry May, 45, of DeLand, faces a charge of child abuse. The child told deputies May hit her multiple times with a belt and put her in an oven.

According to deputies, the child had several injuries, including swelling on the top of her head, a 6-inch scar on her back and abrasions on her feet, hands and leg, deputies said.

An abrasion on her ear appeared to be a burn injury, deputies said.

Anyone with information of May’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477).