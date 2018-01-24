Weather forecast: Seasonal temperatures for Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies today with highs topping out near 70.

High for Wednesday is 70 degrees

Rain, maybe thunderstorms for weekend



The winds will be switching to the north at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy tonight and a bit cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny and a bit breezy on Thursday with highs in the mid 60’s. Quiet weather for the end of the week and into Saturday. Another chance of showers returns Sunday with a 50 percent chance and highs staying in the low to mid 70s.

Boating conditions will be fair today. The winds will be W at 5-10 knots during the afternoon. Seas will be around 2-3 ft. The wave period will be 9 seconds with a light chop on the intracoastal. Water temps are around 51 at Daytona Beach and 60 at Cocoa Beach. The rip risk will be moderate.

