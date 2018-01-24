12 years later, the search for answers for Jennifer Kesse continues

Wednesday marks 12 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from her home near the Mall of Millenia and was never seen again.

No clues were ever found for Jennifer Kesse

Orlando Police Department assigns detective on Kesse case

To learn more, visit: FindJenniferKesse.com

During the anniversary of her disappearance, a news conference was held at the spot that is just a few miles where Kesse's car was found, hours after she disappeared. Orlando Police Chief John Mina announced that a detective will now be dedicated to the case and will be reviewing 12 years worth of tips and information.

Teresa Sprague has been assigned the Kesse case and she has been a homicide detective for seven years, she said.

Jennifer Kesse disappeared on Jan. 24, 2006. At OPD, we never stop searching for missing persons. On the 12th anniversary of her disappearance, we are renewing our plea for anyone with information to come forward. Call @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS for a reward of up to $15,000. pic.twitter.com/hlK4xVM1fJ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 24, 2018

The Orlando Police Department has received thousands of tips over the years about Kesse, but has not been able to find her.

The 24-year-old woman never showed up for work the morning of Jan. 24, 2006 and her employer and family say that was not like her to be a no-show.

Police say she vanished from her condo between 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 and Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2006. Her car was found two days later less than a mile away.

But 12 years later, the Police Department is stepping up its efforts by placing Sprague on the case and even putting a banner on a Lynx bus asking anyone who has seen Kesse or the man pictured in a surveillance camera to please come forward.

And while the Kesse Family hopes this will generate new information on their daughter's whereabouts, they were very clear that they are frustrated and upset that in 12 years, they still do not have answers.

Jennifer Kesse’s father asks for help in daughters missing case and lists ALL those missing in Orlando pic.twitter.com/pc6Nra4ZIJ — Bailey Myers (@BaileyMyers_) January 24, 2018

Now they want the files and information on the case so they can investigate it themselves. The Kesse Family said they plan to sue the City of Orlando for access to their daughter’s case files because since it is still an active investigation, the records are not public.

"She's our flesh and blood. We are ultimately responsible to bring Jennifer home and we will do whatever possible to do that," said her father, Drew Kesse.



The Police Department stated it never stops searching for missing people like Kesse.

Anyone with any information about the man in the sketch or this incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).