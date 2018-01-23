UCF Police increase patrols amid reports of attempted assaults

University of Central Florida Police Department is increasing patrols, and safety awareness programs as they investigate a third report of an attempted battery on campus.

3 attempted battery incidents at UCF in the last 2 months

Latest happened Monday in a parking garage

UCF police stepping up patrols, urge students to be alert

A female student told police she was returning to her car Monday, around 6 p.m., when she was nearly attacked by an unknown man on the second floor of Parking Garage C.

“The suspect told her his car battery died and asked her if she could jump start his car,” the UCF police incident report stated. “She agreed to help the suspect and asked him where his car was parked. The suspect told her she had scratches on the back of her leg and he was pointing at her leg. The suspect reached out to touch her leg. In fear of being attacked, the victim pushed the suspect away from her. The suspect fled on foot.”

The student described the man as thin, dark-skinned, wearing glasses, and approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was wearing a gray sweater and dark pants. She also told police that he appeared “college-aged” and spoke with an accent.

Police say it is a similar description of an unknown man wanted for two other reported attempted batteries dating back to December.

Police say on Dec. 5, a witness saw a screaming woman get pushed into a car near the Tower 3 loading dock near Gemini Boulevard.

On Jan. 10, a female student told police she was grabbed at a vending machine in UCF’s Business Administration building.

VIDEO: @UCFPolice released surveillance video from the building where a woman was allegedly attacked Wednesday evening, hoping someone will come forward with information: https://t.co/EbVOrRXDUu pic.twitter.com/5F9vLJE51E — News 13 (@MyNews13) January 11, 2018

Police have since released surveillance video from one of the incidents, hoping to develop a suspect.

Courtney Gilmartin, spokeswoman for UCF Police Department, said they are also coordinating with Orlando Police Department to try to develop a composite sketch of a possible suspect.

On campus Tuesday, officers manned an information table at the student union. That is one of the new efforts officers are undertaking to help inform students on how to best protect themselves.

“We want our students to feel safe here,” Officer Frank Imparato said.

Three similar reports at UCF of an unknown man trying to grab female students. @UCFPolice is helping students fight back, in more ways than one. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/JGxvOVc5gj — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) January 23, 2018

The police department offers regularly scheduled self-defense classes for women, but is adding additional training classes in response to the recent reported attacks.

“They’re going to learn five self-defense techniques,” Officer Imparato said. “We’re giving them the tools for their toolbox, so God forbid they’re ever put into a position, they’re uncomfortable, they know how to protect themselves, and to give them enough leeway to get away and call 911.”

The University also offers free nighttime rides for students who may feel uncomfortable traveling across campus after dark.

Officer Imparato says the police department is encouraging students and staff to remain vigilant. “We want them to be our eyes and ears. If they see something suspicious, we want them to activate the blue light phones or call 911. If their gut tells them something is wrong, it probably is.”

UCF Police Department is asking anyone with any information to call 407-823-5555 or 911.