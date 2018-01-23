Seminole County leaders to decide to expand chicken program

Seminole County leaders could ruffle some feathers by expanding a backyard chicken program.

County commissioners might make program permanent

Pilot program had 13 permits when it began in 2016

Chicken owner talks about how much she loves program

There is a pilot program going on but that is set to expire later this year. County commissioners will decide on Tuesday if they want to make the program permanent and if they want to expand it to allow backyard chickens in more residentially zoned properties.

Only 13 permits have been issued since the pilot program began in 2016.

And the County says it has not received any complaints about participants or their chickens.

One chicken owner and her daughter who say besides their eggs, chickens also make great pets.

"I very much hope this program becomes permanent. I hope more people get chickens. I think everybody should have them. They are wonderful for a lot of reasons," says Jennifer Rhatigan.

The program limits residents to just four hens, no roosters.

