Security increased after Vegas-like threat made about Orlando concert

Security will be stepped up at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center for a concert Tuesday night after a "Las Vegas-like" threat was made at an Indiana church.

The threatening banners, which mentioned the Jackson Browne concert in Orlando, were left at an Indiana church over the weekend.

Singer-songwriter Browne is scheduled to perform, and people who are planning to attend will notice more police officers because of the threat.

Two banners were placed outside the Unitarian Universalist Church in West Lafayette, Ind., over the weekend. One said "Die (expletive) Orlando Just like Los (sic) Vegas." Tuesday's date, "Janury 23rd (sic)," is written in red. On the other banner, it said "Jackson Browne" with some racist and homophobic slurs.

Investigators think whoever left the messages was referencing last year’s mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas in which almost 60 people were killed and another 500 hurt.

Indiana police are investigating who left the banners at the church. The church hosted a protest Saturday, the one year anniversary since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The banners were placed at the church the next day.

"To promote that kind of hate and hang it at a church, that's ... I don't know what's in the mind of that person," West Lafayette resident Tammie Paul said.

There is no word on why Browne was mentioned. The Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer has been active in politics over the years, often performing for Democratic candidates for president.

Orlando Police released a statement, saying, "OPD is aware of this incident and has been in communication with police in West Lafayette, Indiana. We are aware that there is a planned Jackson Browne concert Jan. 23 at the Dr. Phillips Center and there will be an increased security presence at the event."

The church took down the banners and it, along with West Lafayette city leaders, are planning a Stand for Love, Sing for Justice event on Wednesday.