Osceola homeowners skeptical about annexation by St. Cloud

Hundreds of Osceola County homeowners may soon be annexed into the city of St. Cloud, and many of them do not feel as though their concerns about the change are being heard.

Residents believe annexation will result in increased costs for water, sewage, taxes

Not everyone able to participate in workshop on annexation last year

St. Cloud city council members will vote on ordinance on Jan. 25



After living a quarter of a century within Osceola County at Whaley’s Landing, George Mac Arthur recently received a letter from the city of St. Cloud explaining that his property was likely to be annexed into the city.

"I feel that we're being held hostage by five people who hold our piece of mind in their hands," Mac Arthur said.

He's not alone in his reaction. Brea Budhram, who lives at nearby CJ's Landing, feels the same way.

"I am hoping that they will actually listen to the residents,” Budhram said. “When I had 100 percent of our residents sign the petition that they do not want to be annexed, that they'll actually listen to the residents."

These residents believe annexation into the city will mean increased costs for water, sewage and taxes. They were in the same predicament last year, and after a delay, the annexation topic has returned.

Some homeowners like Patrick Maloney feel the city is not equipped to take in an additional 400 properties.

"The real issue here is the city of St. Cloud's mismanagement of funds, and their gross neglect with the taxpayers' money," Maloney explained.

Most of these residents said this is all happening too fast, and they weren't given a chance to be part of a workshop on the matter held a couple of months ago.

City staff, meanwhile, continues to recommend that the council approve the annexation. Andre Anderson, director of St. Cloud's planning and zoning, said this annexation will ensure safety needs are best met.

"This enclave annexation is for the benefit of all county residents and city residents as well,” Anderson said. “You're ensuring you will provide safe services, cost effective, efficient and can save lives."

However some of these property owners just are not buying in. Instead, they share the one message resident Kathy Woods told us she wants put out there.

"Please just leave us alone. We did not have any chance to vote for any of those commissioners -- since we're not city residents, we do not vote on their elections," Woods added.

St. Cloud City Council members will vote on the annexation ordinance Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Cloud City Hall chambers. The meeting is open to the public.