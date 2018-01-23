81-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

An 81-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Tuesday.

81-year-old man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Pedestrian Trilvell Middleton struck, killed

Troopers found pickup in Walmart parking lot



Frederick William Welde is being booked into the Marion County Jail.

Trooper say the hit-and-run happened at about 12:30 a.m. on State Road 200 at SW 88th Terrace.

They say a 2014 white Nissan Frontier pickup truck hit 31-year-old Trilvell Middleton and drove off.

At about 7:35 a.m., a passerby saw Middleton on the road and thought he was sick or injured.

Troopers found the pickup in the Walmart parking lot on S.R. 200 and say video surveillance shows a man getting into another vehicle and leaving.

"Finding the vehicle was a big piece of the puzzle," FHP Lt. Patrick Riordan said. "It expedited the ability for investigators to come on scene look at video, get to the registered owner's home and discover he had been involved in a hit and run."

Anyone with any more information is asked to call the FHP Communications Center at 1-800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.