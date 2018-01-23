Man arrested in connection with Casselberry 'Peeping Tom' complaints

Casselberry Police arrested a man on Jan. 22 they say was looking in on several women through their windows.

Incidents reported over several weeks

Woman reported seeing man outside her window exposing self

Man told investigators he's a known sexual predator

The incidents have been reported along Concord Drive in Casselberry over the last several weeks.



Investigators say a woman reporting seeing a man – later identified as Kelvin Cotton - outside her window exposing himself and performing a sex act in late November 2017. Police say they recently were able to link Cotton to DNA outside that woman’s home.



“I’m just glad they arrested somebody that’s been doing this in our neighborhood, so other people can be safe,” said resident Vickie Murray.



Murray lives across the street from where the November incident happened. Murray told us she had several incidents last year, including one where she woke up to a man looking into her while she was sleeping.

She said the man appeared to have been recording video of her lying in bed. Murray says she didn’t get a good look at the man, and police haven’t connected Cotton to that incident.

However, they do believe he’s connected to several other complaints in the area of a man looking into windows at women inside their homes.



Kelvin Cotton told police he’s a known sexual predator, but denied he had any involvement in the incidents.



At last check, Cotton was in the Seminole County jail on a $25,000 bond.