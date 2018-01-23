OCSO releases sketch of suspect in Pine Hills senior attack

The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 23 released a composite sketch of a suspect in an attack on a 92-year-old woman in Pine Hills the previous week.

Victim's back was broken during attack

Investigators had to wait until after victim's surgery for composite

Reward of $1,000 offered for information on suspect

Investigators said on Jan. 17, the victim was in her home on North Hiawassee Road when her attacker came to her door asking to use the bathroom. When she refused, he reportedly became aggressive and a struggle ensued.

During the stuggle, the victim fell and broke her back. She was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and had to undergo hours of surgery.

Investigators said she's the only witness to the attack. Because of her condition following the incident, the OCSO sketch artist had to wait until Jan. 21 to meet with the victim and create the composite sketch.

There is a $1,000 reward offered for information on the suspect or the case. In addition to the sketch, the suspect is described as between 5'5" and 5'8" in height and heavily built. He was last seen wearing a gray coat with orange in or around the pockets, dark gray pants, and a furry skully hat.

If you have information about the case, please contact CrimeLine at 800-423-TIPS.

