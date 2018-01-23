Weather forecast: Another cold front coming

We had a good round of showers pass through some of our neighborhoods overnight, ahead of the next cold front slipping across the peninsula.

Turning a bit cooler tonight

Warmer air returns Friday



SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Although cooler air will arrive for tomorrow and Thursday, we’re not expecting anything as cold as we’ve seen lately. Warmer air returns for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

A rather potent winter storm working across the eastern third of the nation is pushing a cold front in our direction. Ahead of the front, we’ve seen hit and miss showers develop, although isolated in nature. We’ve also had a rather warm and muggy day overall. Winds are already shifting as the front passes, and drier, cooler air is seeping toward central Florida. We’ll clear the sky and drop temps into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Sun mixes with clouds on Wednesday, with highs generally in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. High pressure building in will reinforce the cool air for Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-60s. As the high shifts off the mid-Atlantic coast, we’ll warm into the 70s Friday through Sunday. Our next good chance for rain moves in Sunday afternoon.

Poor surfing conditions are in the forecast Wednesday, with an east trade swell and wave heights around two to three feet. We’ll start mixing in a north-northeast windswell, which will in turn lead to another moderate rip current threat. Sea surface temps haven’t changed, with low 50s along the Flagler and Volusia County coast, and lower 60s Brevard County coast.

