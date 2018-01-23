After deaths, warning signs to be posted at Brightline crossings

Large warning signs are going up along the South Florida Brightline rail route after two deaths in a week.

2 people killed by Brightline trains in a week

Brightline just started public service in South Florida



Private rail company will install warning signs at some crossings

The new Brightline trains debuted public service just this month, becoming the state's first high-speed rail.



Twenty electronic signs will be posted at busy crossings between the train stations in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

On Jan. 12, a Brightline train struck and killed a 32-year-old woman as it was conducting test runs. Then, several days later, a 51-year-old bicyclist was killed in Boynton Beach when he tried to pedal past an oncoming train. Police say both people went around gates and tried to beat approaching trains.



Brightline trains travel more than 70 mph through Boynton Beach.



In the next few years, Brightline plans to expand its route from Miami to Orlando.