Last Updated: Tuesday, January 23, 2018, 11:28 AM EST
Markeith Loyd is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday for a status hearing.
- RELATED:
An Orange County judge set his pretrial date in court last month to Dec. 10, 2018 and his trial will begin a month later on Jan. 14, 2019.
He has been charged with killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and a few weeks later also killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.
Latest News: Markeith Loyd
- Accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd returns to court for status hearing
- Fallen Orange County deputies remembered in 1984 courthouse shooting
- Lt. Debra Clayton, Deputy Norman Lewis honored in 'day of celebration'
- Central Florida to celebrate lives of fallen officers Debra Clayton and Norm Lewis
- Markeith Loyd makes demands in handwritten letter
- Accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd absent at court hearing
- Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd asks for polygraph test
- State Attorney Aramis Ayala: 'I expect panel to seek death'
- Gov. Scott: State Attorney Ayala won't get death penalty cases back