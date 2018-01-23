Accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd returns to court for status hearing

By Spectrum News,
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 23, 2018, 11:28 AM EST

Markeith Loyd is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday for a status hearing.

An Orange County judge set his pretrial date in court last month to Dec. 10, 2018 and his trial will begin a month later on Jan. 14, 2019.

He has been charged with killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and a few weeks later also killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.
