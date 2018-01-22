Woman charged in December drowning of infant son

A 35-year-old Melbourne Beach woman has been charged in the hotel drowning death of her infant son more than a month ago.

Rosa Feeney, 35, charged in December death of infant son

Boy drowned in tub at Melbourne Beach hotel

Investigators: Feeney was intoxicated, fell asleep with boy in tub



Rosa Regina Feeney was arrested Monday and is being held on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect.

According to Brevard County Sheriff's investigators, Feeney was at Deangelo's by the Sea and had been drinking in the early morning hours of Dec. 6 when she took a bath with her 10-month-old son.

When she awoke, deputies said, she found the boy unresponsive in the tub and ran to a nearby room for help.

During her contact with law enforcement officials and medical staff who responded to the hotel that night, Feeney appeared to have been drinking, investigators said. Deputies say her actions that night were directly responsible for the boy's death.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Brevard Sheriff's Office Agent Joe Martin at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-321-423-TIPS.