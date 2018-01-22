UCF Police investigate attempted battery against student on campus

UCF Police Department is investigating an attempted battery that occurred on campus Monday night. Police believe this could be connected to two other attempted attacks in the last month and a half.

According to police, a female student told them that an unknown man approached her around 6 p.m. inside Parking Garage C, asking her for help with his vehicle.

The student said the man then reached over and tried to touch her leg, but police say she screamed and he ran away.

The student described the man as a thin, dark-skinned man with glasses, and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was wearing a gray sweater and dark pants. She also told police that he appeared “college-aged” and spoke with an accent.

Students who park in the garage said they are feeling uneasy with the news.

“This is supposed to be a safe place, you know, where you go to learn safely. You shouldn’t have to worry among everything else, your assignments and everything, about your personal safety when you go to your car," said Christian MacDougall, a UCF student.

"So it’s not only the students that are kind in danger, there are also people who want to see the school, and it kind of hurts what like, UCF is trying to represent," said Caroline Flurkey, another UCF student.

Police say the description and circumstances of the incident closely matches similar incidents that happened at the UCF campus within the past month and a half.

The first was on Dec. 5, when a witness saw a screaming woman get pushed into a car near the Tower 3 loading dock near Gemini Boulevard. Then just over a month later on Jan. 10, a different female student was grabbed at a vending machine in the Businesses Administration building.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to call UCFPD at 407-823-5555.