Cops: 4th person was injured in Orlando park shooting

A fourth person is among those injured after a Pine Hills parking shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

4th person showed up to hospital after Orlando shooting

3 juveniles hurt Sunday night at park near Evans High

Police are searching for 3 possible shooters

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. on at Willows Park on Willow Bend Boulevard. The park is not too far from Evans High School.

Witnesses told officers that three juveniles were standing in a crowd of about 30 to 40 people when bullets started flying. They then heard screaming and saw people running in all directions.

Police said Monday morning that a fourth person who later showed up at a hospital has been linked to the shooting. They have not released the identity of the person.

Orlando resident Brandee Wilson said she won't allow her children to play in the park anymore as the area continues to see more violence.

"It's disgusting to be quite honest. Sorry, just disgusting," Wilson said.

Police have not arrested anyone in Sunday's shooting, but one witness told them they saw three shooters.

Meanwhile, the four people have "non-life threatening injuries," police stated. The first three people were rushed to a hospital after the shooting.

"The violence there... heard about it before. There was a child who shot himself there (and) fights there. It's usually rowdy there, so I just try to keep away," Wilson said.

Investigators said they do not have detailed descriptions of the shooters.

