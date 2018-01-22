Man charged in arson deaths of wife, her son found dead in jail

The man accused of killing his ex-wife and her son after setting his estranged wife on fire was found dead inside his cell at the Brevard County Jail.

Deputies say 65-year-old Edgard Fuentes, who was being held on first degree murder charges, was found dead shortly after midnight Saturday.

According to a news release, Fuentes’ cellmate left the room for about 15 minutes and found Fuentes slumped over with a sheet around his neck.

Corrections deputies tried to revive Fuentes after his cellmate alerted them, but they were unsuccessful, deputies say.

In February 2017, Fuentes was indicted on one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the death of his estranged wife, Daisy Tapia, at her Palm Bay home the previous month.

He was also charged with first-degree felony murder in the death of Tapia’s adult son, Erik Montes, who police said had come to her aid after Fuentes poured gasoline on Tapia while she was in bed.

Fuentes also was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, because Montes' ex-wife and their daughter were in the home when it was set ablaze; they escaped.

Deputies said they found notes in Fuentes' jail cell on final arrangements and his belongings.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sheriff's Homicide Agent Don Reynolds at 321-633-8413.