'Vegas-like' threat prompts more security at Orlando Jackson Browne concert

Police are increasing security at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center for Tuesday night after messages left at an Indiana church threatened "Las Vegas-like" violence at a Jackson Browne concert.

The Orlando Police Department is "aware of this incident and has been in communication with police in West Lafayette, Indiana," police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said in a statement. "We are aware that there is a planned Jackson Browne concert Jan. 23 at the Dr. Phillips Center, and there will be an increased security presence at the event," she said.

According to West Lafayette's WLFI, racist and profane banners were found at the Unitarian Universalist Church early Sunday. One banner contained racist expletives, and another read, "Die (expletive). Orlando just like Los (sic) Vegas," and included the date "Janury (sic) 23rd."

The station reported that the FBI has been contacted.

The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place Oct. 1 of last year, when Stephen Paddock opened fire on a large crowd gathered for a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. He killed almost 60 people and wounded more than 500. Paddock was found dead in his 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay hotel room, where he sprayed bullets onto the crowd below.



Spectrum News 13 has reached out to the FBI but has not heard back. The Dr. Phillips Center has declined to comment.