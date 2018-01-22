Government shutdown impacts Space Coast

The government shutdown has grounded rocket launches and put thousands of people on the Space Coast out of work.

NASA workers given furloughs

85 percent of NASA workforce not paid

Shutdown also affects SpaceX

Kennedy Space Center employees are still being asked to report to work Monday.

However, because there is no agreement in Washington, NASA will start an orderly closeout of activities. That means furloughs for thousands working at the Kennedy Space Center.

Agency wide, NASA expects 85 percent of its workforce will not be paid during the shutdown. Of the 1,970 employees who work at the Kennedy Space Center, only 38 would be exempt.

Those numbers do not include the thousands of contractors who will be left without work.

Employees involved in activities that protect life and property will still stay on the job. Workers include those supporting the astronauts living on board the International Space Station.

That means astronaut Scott Tingle will remain on the job. He is on the International Space Station and tweeted a photo Sunday of him preparing for a spacewalk Tuesday.

The shutdown also impacts the thousands at Patrick Air Force Base and the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

All employees of the 45th Space Wing are being asked to report to work as normal Monday. And just like at the space center, an orderly shutdown will take place and official furlough notifications will be handed out.

Without Air Force or NASA employees, SpaceX will not be able to conduct a static fire test of its Falcon Heavy rocket, which was planned to take place this week.

"We remain hopeful that the Congress will quickly resolve their differences and put our partners in the Air Force and NASA back to doing their important work as soon as possible. This shutdown impacts SpaceX's Falcon Heavy demonstration, which is critical for future NSS missions," said SpaceX spokesperson John Taylor. "It also impacts critical missions for our customers, including important international allies scheduled to launch shortly from Cape Canaveral and Vandenberg Air Force Base, as well as upcoming missions this spring to resupply the International Space Station."

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will remain open during the shutdown, however some of its bus tours may be impacted by the shutdown.