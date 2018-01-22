Government shutdown: Senators to approve spending bill

Senate leaders approved a bipartisan plan Monday to end the government shutdown that includes assurances that the DACA issue will be taken up next month.

Senate leaders approve a bipartisan deal

House would still need to approve it

The Senate aproved ending a possible filibuster 81-18. The next step will be to aprove the main deal.

Senators were supposed to vote at 1 a.m. Monday, but now it has been moved to noon. They will vote on a spending bill to fund the government to Thursday, Feb. 8. If it passes, the government re-opens.

Lawmakers debated late into the night on how to reach a deal.

Around two dozen lawmakers, including Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, spent the weekend behind closed-doors, looking for a compromise.

Nelson tweeted the following Monday morning:

The past couple of days, a group of bipartisan senators has been meeting to resolve the impasse of the shutdown. I am confident that our suggestions are being accepted to move forward positively. https://t.co/EIyhuBKF2b — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) January 22, 2018

The deal includes funding the government for three weeks, with guarantees of votes on DACA and other issues. If a deal is not reached by Feb. 8, the government will shut down again.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats agreed to back the bill reopening government after he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to begin debating an immigration bill by Feb. 8.

Democrats lined up to vote on the deal, but the progressive wing is not happy about the bill, fearing they did not get enough assurances that the Dreamer issue will be saved.

The House would still have to vote on the new deal, and then subsequent DACA bills.

Immigration reform continues to be sticking points for passing a bill. Democrats want Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) saved, while Republicans say they are holding American workers and the military hostage with politics.



Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted:

Democrat position on #Shutdown untenable. Americans know it’s better to keep govt. open while continuing to negotiate these other issues 6/8 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 20, 2018

However, Sen. Bill Nelson says his issues with the spending bill go further than just immigration.

Another reason I voted against the CR was because it failed to provide Florida the hurricane disaster assistance it still desperately needs. Especially hurt was Florida’s citrus industry. It's now teetering on the brink of bankruptcy unless we can get them some help immediately. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) January 21, 2018

Meanwhile, thousands of federal employees are being placed on furlough, meaning they will not report for work.

More than a million civilian federal workers are exempt from furlough, like Transportation Security Administration agents and prison guards.

So that means you will likely have trouble entering federal parks or museums while the shutdown remains.