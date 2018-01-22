All lanes open on I-95 southbound after fiery semi crash

All the lanes are open on Interstate 95 near the Beachline Expressway after the driver of a semitractor-trailer lost control and ended up in a fiery crash on Monday morning, according to officials.



At around 6 a.m., Dumy Thelus was driving a 2011 semitractor-trailer on eastbound Beachline Expressway (State Road 528) when he was trying to exit onto the I-95 southbound. He lost control while on the ramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 29-year-old Thelus struck the concrete divider on the ramp and the semi overturned on its side and caught fire, the FHP stated.

The Tampa driver was able to get out of the semi and he was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, explained the FHP.

The debris from the crash struck a passing SUV, but no injuries and only minor damage were reported.

The FHP stated that alcohol did not play a part in the accident, but the crash does remain under investigation.

At one point, the southbound lanes were closed, but they have reopened. However, the Brevard Emergency Management Office tweeted that the eastbound of the Beachline Expressway exit ramp onto the southbound I-95 is still shut down.