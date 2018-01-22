Weather forecast: Plenty of sun for warmer Monday

It's going to be a really nice start to the workweek for Central Florida, with the highs nearing 80 degrees. Certainly a nice break from the cold weather many experienced last week.

Monday's high at 79 percent

Boating conditions are good

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Plenty of sun will be on hand to begin the workweek as temperatures climb back into the upper 70s. Southeast winds will become a bit breezy at times as a cold front approaches from the west.

As this feature nears, it will enable clouds to increase during the overnight hours. The front will come through with a batch of showers overnight into Tuesday; coverage will be scattered as rain chances will be around 40 percent.

A slight drop in temperatures will occur behind the front but it will not be as cold as what Central Florida experienced last week.

Highs on Wednesday will revert to a more seasonable 70 degrees as skies become sunny again. Similar weather will unfold on Thursday and Friday as temperatures get a little warmer each day. By next weekend, mid-70s will return.

The next opportunity for rain appears to be late in the weekend as another cold front gets closer to Central Florida.



Favorable boating conditions are expected for Monday. Light southeast winds of 5 to 10 knots will become more breezy in the afternoon.

A light chop will be found on the Intracoastal.



