Weather forecast: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s

Central Florida will see partly sunny skies today with a few spotty showers possible.

Sunny, highs in the mid 70s

Monday to be warmer

Weak system moving in Tuesday

The highs will be in the mid 70s with light winds out of the east.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.

Monday will be partly sunny again with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

A weak system moves through on Tuesday with a 30-40% chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The rest of the week will be quiet with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Boating conditions will be fair today. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 knots during the afternoon.

Seas run around 2-3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

Water temperatures are around 53 at Daytona Beach and 60 at Cocoa Beach.

The rip current risk is moderate today.

