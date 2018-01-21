The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was shot and killed in a double shooting in southwest Orlando Saturday night.
- One killed in double shooting Saturday in Orlando
- Deceased victim identified as Kelly Foley, 50
- Adult male wounded in shooting; not identified yet
Deputies identified the woman as Kelly Foley, 50.
Foley was found at a house in the 1000 block of 23rd Street suffering from a gun
Investigators said she was with another man who was also injured in the shooting.
They were both taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives are not releasing the name of the wounded male victim at this time.
The sheriff's office is now looking for an older model red or maroon Dodge ram van with a camper top and possible damage to its right tail light area.
Investigators hope someone recognizes the vehicle and the driver who they believe is a 45-year-old to 50-year-old bald man with light complexion and black framed glasses.
LATEST NEWS: ORANGE COUNTY
- One killed in double shooting Saturday in Orlando
- Orange County deputies seek armed robbery suspects
- Dozens displaced by Orlando apartment fire
- Car images released in 17-year-old's homicide
- Holocaust center eyes new home in downtown Orlando facility
- Winter Park issues boil water notice
- Noor Salman's lawyers want Pulse shooter's friend to testify
- Orlando Fire Department to use new, life-saving gear
- Noor Salman’s attorneys raise concerns with evidence allowed at trial