Man killed after SUV travels into ditch, hits power pole

A 34-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Volusia County.

The crash occurred just after 12 a.m. at CR-3 & Broad Street.

A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on CR-3 when for an unknown reason, the SUV left the roadway and traveled into a ditch, troopers said.

The vehicle hit a power pole and the driver, Darrel Horne, 34, was ejected. Horne died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.