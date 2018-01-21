Man killed after SUV travels into ditch, hits power pole

Last Updated: Sunday, January 21, 2018

A 34-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Volusia County. 

The crash occurred just after 12 a.m. at CR-3 & Broad Street. 

A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on CR-3 when for an unknown reason, the SUV left the roadway and traveled into a ditch, troopers said. 

The vehicle hit a power pole and the driver, Darrel Horne, 34, was ejected. Horne died on scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 
LATEST NEWS: VOLUSIA COUNTY