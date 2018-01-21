Hundreds attend Women’s March in downtown Orlando

Hundreds of women, and men, gathered at Lake Eola Park to mark the first anniversary of the Women’s March.

Hundreds gathered for Orlando Women's March

Event focused on urging women to vote, run for office

March among others across the country



Last year’s march in Orlando was among 600 nationwide, including the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

Many marched last year in response to incoming President Donald Trump.

This year’s march focused on urging women to vote during November’s mid-term elections.

Organizers and speakers also urged women to run for office.

“We need more faces in our political leadership that are women to represent the issues that affect us most,” said Neila Wilson, co-captain of Central Florida Women’s March. “That’s what we’re championing more women at the table. If that table isn’t giving us a seat, then we are making our own table.”

The event included speeches from community leaders and meet-and-greets with women who are running for office later this year.