Driver dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rockledge

A driver who was trying to elude law enforcement was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Sunday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy attempted to make a person who was driving erratically near the intersection of Parkway and U.S. 1 in Rockledge.
“The driving was consistent with someone under the influence,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference.
The driver stopped, but when the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver took off.
Stop sticks were deployed multiple times, flattening three of the vehicle’s tires.
Deputies then decided to use a pit maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop.
A deputy approached the driver who made “overt actions,” causing the deputy to fire in the vehicle, Ivey said.
Deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures on the driver who was taken to a hospital where he died.
The name of the driver killed in the shooting has not been released.
At least 10 deputies responded to the incident.
The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.
No deputies were injured.
The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation into the shooting.
