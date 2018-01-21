3 children injured after suspects shoot at crowd in Orlando park, police say

Three children were injured in a shooting at an Orlando park, police said.
- Police say three suspects shot at crowd
- Children transported to hospital
The shooting happened at Willows Park on Willow Bend Boulevard, near Evans High School.
Police received a call about a shooting just after 6 p.m.
The caller told police three suspects shot at a crowd of people at the park.
The three children were transported to a hospital for treatment.
No additional details were immediately available.
