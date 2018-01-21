3 children injured after suspects shoot at crowd in Orlando park, police say

Three children were injured in a shooting at an Orlando park, police said.

The shooting happened at Willows Park on Willow Bend Boulevard, near Evans High School.

Police received a call about a shooting just after 6 p.m.

The caller told police three suspects shot at a crowd of people at the park.

The three children were transported to a hospital for treatment.

No additional details were immediately available.