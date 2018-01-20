Two killed in crash after vehicle hits tree, overturns in Ocala National Forest

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening in Marion County.

William Wetherington, Katherine Livengood killed in crash

Driver lost control of vehicle; vehicle hit tree, overturned

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at NE 14th Street Road and CR 314A in Marion County.

A Chrysler 300 was traveling eastbound on NE 14 Street Road and attempted to make a left hand curve within the Ocala National Forest when the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a large tree before overturning, the report stated.

The passenger of the vehicle, Katherine Livengood, 17, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, William Wetherington was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.