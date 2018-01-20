Titusville Police seek Metro PCS burglary suspects

Police in Titusville are seeking the public's help in identifying the people who burglarized a Metro PCS.

The burglary happened at the store on Garden Street, according to police.

The suspects also burglarized nearby stores, taking electronics and a safe.

Police said the suspects used a dark-colored crossover SUV (similar in size to a Hyundai Sante Fe or Ford Edge) during the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.