Weather forecast: Warmer temps this weekend

Our warming trend continued Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs back in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The clouds will remain in place this evening, with comfortable temps in the 50s and 60s. An isolated shower will be possible as we move toward daybreak, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

More warmth is ahead for Sunday. A weak disturbance will move across the state, which could spark a few isolated showers. Otherwise, expect mostly dry conditions with warmer highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next week also looks pleasant. We’ll see partly cloudy skies Monday with even warmer highs in the upper 70s. Again, an very isolated shower will be possible.

Our next cold front arrives on Tuesday, bringing more clouds and our best chance for rain. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers developing. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Cooler air does return midweek, but nowhere near as chilly as last week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s both Wednesday and Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances will likely return next weekend as another storm system nears the Florida Peninsula. Temps will rebound into the low to mid 70s.

