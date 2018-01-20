Orange County deputies seek armed robbery suspects

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two people in connection with an armed robbery on Old Cheney Highway.

Deputies seek two in connection to armed robbery

Public asked to help identify suspects

Incident happened on New Year's Day



The incident happened on New Year’s Day at about 6:12 a.m.

A man arranged to meet the female suspect through social media. She arrived at the man’s home in the 5200 block of Old Cheney Highway with the male suspect who waited in the vehicle, deputies said.

The female suspect removed a firearm from her sweatshirt and demanded the man at the home give her all his money, deputies said.

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with blond hair and a medium build. The male suspect is described as having short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.