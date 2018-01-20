Man accused of stabbing mother, stepfather in Titusville

A 28-year-old man is accused of stabbing his mother and stepfather early Saturday in Titusville, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Man accused of stabbing mother, stepfather

Mother, stepfather taken to hospital for treatment

Son charged with attempted first-degree murder



Robert Hamm was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies were called to a house in the 1400 block of North Highway 1 at about 4:45 a.m.

A woman told deputies she had been stabbed by her son. Deputies found her husband with serious injuries inside the home.

The man and woman were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies and officers with the Titusville Police Department began a search for Hamm, the woman’s son.

Hamm was found in the area near Jay Jay Road and Snow Egret Drive, deputies said.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Brevard County Jail.