Volusia County Beach Safety issues debris warning

Last Updated: Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 11:24 AM EST
Large pieces of debris in the ocean has caused the Volusia County Beach Safety to issue a double red-flag day for Tuesday.
- Double red flag issued for Volusia County beaches
- No one is allowed on county beaches
- Large pieces of debris have been spotted in ocean
No one is allowed on any part of Volusia County beaches.
Beach Safety officials warned that large debris cannot be seen very easily in the water and is dangerous.
"Volusia County Beach Safety was severely impacted by this weather," Capt. Tamra Malphurs said in a statement. "We will be utilizing all of our resources for cleanup. We lost all of our conservation poles, which need to be installed before we can open to driving."
