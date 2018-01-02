Universal’s Volcano Bay to remain closed this week

Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closed through Friday because of the cold weather in Central Florida.

The water park has been closed since Monday.

Meanwhile, the cooler weather has prompted other Orlando water parks to close.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and SeaWorld’s Aquatica are also closed. No official announcement has been made on when those water parks will reopen.

Disney's Blizzard Beach remains closed for refurbishment until Jan. 7.

The theme parks are under normal operating hours.

Last month, Volcano Bay, Typhoon Lagoon and Aquatica closed for a few days when temperatures dipped.

CHECK OUT ATTRACTIONS INSIDER: Your all-in-one source for news, pictures and video from Florida’s theme parks. Just go to our Attractions Insider page. Sign up to get breaking theme park news alerts and subscribe to our newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, delivered to your inbox or mobile phone.