UCF fan: 'They're the national champs' after Peach Bowl win

The University of Central Florida football champions are back in Orlando after their historic Peach Bowl victory on New Year's Day.

UCF Knights return from Peach Bowl in Atlanta undefeated

Some fans think they should have been in college football playoff



RELATED: UCF Knights complete perfect season, win Peach Bowl

The Knights defeated the Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta to finish the season a perfect 13-0.

Fans bundled up in frigid conditions to welcome the team back to campus late Monday night.

"I'm going to tell them we are the best team, they're the national champs and we're the best," UCF fan Belle Newcome said.

The Knights returned on buses after their 34-27 victory over the Tigers.

"It was unreal. It was a very surreal moment, taking the last knee. That's a formation you want to be in in every game," UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton said.

It was the last game for UCF Coach Scott Frost, who is leaving to take over the Nebraska football program.

"It's sad. (Frost) seems like family, and he seems to really care for the boys, so we want him here for the boys," UCF fan Abigail Souza said. "We're happy that he stuck to his commitment and coached the game."

After Milton and the rest of the team take a break to celebrate, they'll be back in the weight room in a couple of weeks to prepare for next season under a new coach.

"Coach (Josh) Heupel is going to do great things here, so we’re excited to get the spring ball rolling with Coach Heupel and learning the new offense," Milton said. "But I think our guys are ready to tackle. It doesn’t really matter who the coach is; players are out there making plays."

UCF was the only undefeated college football team in the nation, and fans and players argue that the Knights should have been included in this year's four-team playoff.