Teen shot in head dies after crashing into Casselberry home

A 17-year-old driver was found to have had a gunshot wound to his head after he crashed into a home on Monday night, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

17-year-old boy driver dies after crashing into home

Boy was found to have been shot in head

16-year-old girl was passenger in vehicle

Just after 8 p.m., a blue four-door Kia crashed into a home on the 900 block of Osceola Trail, police said. When officers arrived, they found the teenage driver with a single gunshot wound to his head, said Cmdr. Michael Schaefer in a news release.

The shooting happened at Lake Hodge Park, where the 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old girl who as riding with him were waiting to meet up with friends, investigators said.

The 16-year-old girl said three men walked up to their car, and one of them shot the boy in the head.

He tried to drive away, but his injury was too severe, and he drove into a nearby home.

Officers performed CPR on the driver until the Seminole County Fire Department arrived, but the teen died, Schaefer said. Police said they were not releasing his name because he's a juvenile.



Casselberry Police investigators have a suspect list of three males, either in their late teens or early 20s, and a female of unknown age seen leaving the area in a dark-colored passenger car.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Casselberry Police Investigator Cpl. Matthew Fields at 407-262-7616, ext. 1006, or Crimeline at 1- 800-423-TIPS (8477).