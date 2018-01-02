Chef's Kitchen: Roy's Butter Seared Georges Bank Sea Scallops

Last Updated: Wednesday, January 03, 2018, 6:01 AM EST
We've discovered that when you make scallops with a West Coast-French fusion, things get a little, let's say, "forbidden."
That fun F-word is thanks to the rice Chef Herbert Pineda uses — "black forbidden rice."
"So it's high on vitamin E," said Chef Pineda, Roy's executive chef. "High on vitamin E and very high (in) antioxidants as well."
TIP: Asian or Indian markets are most likely to sell this kind of rice.
The recipe (below) doesn't indicate this, but you want your rice al dente before putting it in the saute pan. Chef incorporates fresh lemongrass as well as ginger, lobster stock, fish sauce and butter. These are extra flavor enhancers you may want to use when prepping the rice.
"And part of our secret is toasted coconut," Chef Pineda said, grinning.
On that note, let's cook!
Butter Seared Georges Bank Sea Scallops
Ingredients
- 4 ea. jumbo/large scallops
- As needed, clarified butter
- 4 oz. coconut black rice
- ½ cup frisée and cilantro herb salad mix
- 1 oz. lobster cream sauce
Directions
- Season scallops and sear with clarified butter to desired temperature. Make sure to get a very good crust on the scallops.
- Place coconut black rice in the center of bowl.
- Place scallops on top of coconut black rice as pictured above.
- Garnish with frisée and cilantro herb salad mix.
- Drizzle lobster cream sauce around the coconut black rice.
