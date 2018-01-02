Weather forecast: Chilly temps, rain Tuesday

We’ve kicked off 2018 with a damp chill, and the cold air is set to stick around all week.

Tuesday's highs at 54



Chilly temps continue

No snow for us



SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Onshore moving showers will make it feel even more miserable for those who squeeze rain out of the sky.

A blustery wind is forecast into tomorrow, as a strong low north pulls a cold front across the area.

A large dome of very cold high pressure in the central U.S. is eventually going to weaken, but not until this weekend.

Closer to home, a stalled front to our south keeps us in an onshore flow with a few showers making it inland across parts of central Florida.

Low pressure develops and begins sliding northeast along the front tonight, bringing us more widespread rain into tomorrow.

We’ll keep cold rain falling through early afternoon for some, then watch drier and colder air invade. Any snow mixing in will be north of Marion and Flagler County, as the atmosphere is way too warm to support wintry weather here in central Florida. We’ll have frost and freeze conditions area wide Thursday and Friday morning, so be prepared for an even colder blast.

