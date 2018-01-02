New Harry Potter projection show set for Universal Orlando

A new projection show is coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Orlando announced Tuesday.

New projection show set for Hogwarts Castle

Christmas-themed show debuted in December

Universal teased other coming attractions



Details are scarce, but the show will take place at Hogwarts Castle. More information will be announced later this year, Universal said.

In December, Universal debuted a holiday-themed projection show for its Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter celebration.

The 7-minute show included images of characters from the Harry Potter franchise, snowmen and floating lanterns. It also featured a new musical arrangement from the films.

In a blog post, Universal also teased what other announcements will be made this year, including what’s replacing Dragon Challenge, what’s replacing the Terminator 2: 3D attraction and what’s next for Universal and its Nintendo partnership.

The first big new addition for Universal this year will come in the spring with the opening of Fast & Furious – Supercharged.

