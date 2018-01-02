Mega Millions jackpot at $361 million for Tuesday drawing

Last Updated: Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 5:57 PM EST
If you're feeling lucky, make sure you buy some Mega Millions tickets.
The jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing now stands at $361 million. The cash option is about $225 million.
It's a huge amount of money, but the eye-popping numbers are more common than they used to be.
Mega Millions made a change in October that gives players more numbers to choose from but also makes it harder to hit the jackpot.
That means it's more likely for the grand total to roll into the next drawing, increasing jackpots.
Powerball made a similar change in 2015.
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is also huge: $440 million.
