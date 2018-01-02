Video: Deadly 75-vehicle pileup shuts down I-90 near Buffalo

A massive fatal crash involving up to 75 vehicles that stretched for almost a mile shut down eastbound Interstate 90 near Buffalo, New York on Tuesday as blizzard conditions hit the region.

At least 75 vehicles crashed, piled up on I-90 near Buffalo

Motorists urged to find alternate routes until crews get to vehicles



At least 1 person has been killed in series of crashes

At least one person was killed, according to New York State Police.

Snow and icy conditions closed the eastbound I-90 Thruway between exits 50 and 49, the New York State Thruway Authority said.

"Motorists should expect delays, and are urged to find alternate routes. Poor visibility is expected during the severe weather conditions," New York State Police tweeted.

More video emerging from people slowed down or stuck thanks to series of crashes on eastbound lanes of Thruway—Lancaster town emergency management stated between 75 and 100 vehicles are involved. pic.twitter.com/JO10CvWvMp — Spectrum News BUF (@SPECNewsBuffalo) January 2, 2018

The Skyway in downtown Buffalo was closed in both directions and schools started cancelling afternoon activities even before the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for northern Erie County early Tuesday afternoon. The warning was to be in place through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow was expected to fall in the afternoon and overnight hours, making driving conditions especially hazardous. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph could create whiteout conditions.

Several flights out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport already were delayed or canceled for Tuesday afternoon.