Marion deputies end search for missing cave diver

Marion County deputies said they have officially ended their four-day search for a cave diver who went missing on Dec. 27.

Deputies end 4-day search for missing cave diver

McKeeman went diving at Silver Glen Springs



Witnesses said McKeeman entered water after park closed



Alexander James McKeeman, 25, of Orlando, reportedly went missing after going cave diving at Silver Glen Springs Recreation area at 5271 North Highway 19 in Salt Springs.

Deputies said witnesses saw a male diver enter the water after the park closed. His car and personal belongings were still at the park, officials said in a news release.

Authorities said they went through an extensive, four-day search for McKeeman. They dispatched the sheriff’s office Underwater Recovery Team and multiple teams of professional divers into the park’s caves, but ultimately they said they didn’t find McKeeman.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Field Force and Aviation Units searched the area as well, but they said they weren’t able to locate him either.

Deputies said they believe McKeeman entered the springs and never came out, based on evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information on McKeeeman's disappearance is encouraged to call Detective John Lightle at 322-369-6715.