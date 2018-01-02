Eustis man accused of attacking couple with machete

A Eustis man has been arrested after police say he admitted to attacking a couple with a machete.

Man arrested after police say he attacked couple with machete

Justo Moya charged with aggravated battery with deadly weapon

Man, woman sustained lacerations to face, head



Justo Moya, 69, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after police said he admitted to slashing and hitting Luis Borrero-Pachot and Maria Gonzales on Dec. 30.

According to investigators, Moya said the couple asked him for money, but he didn't give them any because he thought they were going to use it to buy drugs.

Borrero-Pachot then got upset, and Moya picked up a machete and tried to swing it at Borrero-Pachot but instead hit Gonzales, Moya told investigators.

Moya then fled before police arrived.

Gonzales sustained a large laceration to her left cheek, police say. Borrero-Pachot had a laceration on the back of his head and minor wounds to his hands. They were both treated at Florida Hospital Waterman in Tavares.



Police said they found Moya on New Year's Day and took him to Lake County Jail.

According to the police report, Moya was forthcoming about answering questions and admitted to trying to hit Borrero-Pachot.

Police said Gonzales referred to Moya as a grandfather and that the three have lived as a family unit for 15 years.

Gonzales said that Moya allegedly never liked Borrero-Pachot since they started their 15-year relationship.