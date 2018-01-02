An armed Edgewater man who police say was running after his wife was shot and killed by police officers on New Year's Day.
- Edgewater man shot by officers on New Year's Day
- Police say he was armed and chasing wife
- Wife being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries
Officers were dispatched to a home on the 2900 block of Unity Tree Drive after a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they said they heard a gunshot. Then, a woman ran out of the home screaming, with a man chasing and shooting at her, they said.
Officers ordered the man to stop and drop the gun. When he continued chasing the woman, later identified as 58-year-old Karen Johns, two officers shot the man, who was identified as her husband, 65-year-old Gary Johns. Karen Johns ran toward an officer and said she'd been shot in the chest.
Both Johns were taken to Halifax Hospital, where Gary Johns was pronounced dead.
Karen Johns was being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.
Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, per standard procedure.
latest news: volusia county
- Police shoot armed man they say was chasing wife
- Volusia County Beach Safety issues debris warning
- Volusia deputies: Veterans charity was a scam, founder arrested
- Cops: Boy thrown from scooter after crash with girl on dirt bike
- Traffic Inbox: Determining who has the right of way at intersections
- Santa surfers hit the waves in Cocoa Beach
- Volusia County deputy charged with DUI after off-duty crash
- Man charged after girlfriend's body found in car trunk
- 2 Edgewater officers resign over racist texts