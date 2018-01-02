Police shoot armed man they say was chasing wife

An armed Edgewater man who police say was running after his wife was shot and killed by police officers on New Year's Day.

Edgewater man shot by officers on New Year's Day

Police say he was armed and chasing wife

Wife being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries



Officers were dispatched to a home on the 2900 block of Unity Tree Drive after a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they heard a gunshot. Then, a woman ran out of the home screaming, with a man chasing and shooting at her, they said.

Officers ordered the man to stop and drop the gun. When he continued chasing the woman, later identified as 58-year-old Karen Johns, two officers shot the man, who was identified as her husband, 65-year-old Gary Johns. Karen Johns ran toward an officer and said she'd been shot in the chest.

Both Johns were taken to Halifax Hospital, where Gary Johns was pronounced dead.

Karen Johns was being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, per standard procedure.