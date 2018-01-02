'Jeopardy!' player mispronounces 'Gangsta's Paradise,' loses $3,200

A "Jeopardy!" contestant learned a hard lesson about the importance of pronunciation.

'Jeopardy!' player mispronounces 'Gangsta's Paradise'

Nick Spicher said it with a '-ter' instead of '-ta'

Spicher lost $3,200 over wrong answer



Nick Spicher appeared on the trivia show Monday night, where he was asked to provide the question to a clue during the Double Jeopardy round that included Coolio's song "Gangsta's Paradise" and author John Milton's book "Paradise Lost."

His answer, "Gangster's Paradise Lost," was almost correct — except he said "-ter" instead of "-ta." He won the $1,600 clue at first, but host Alex Trebek circled back and deducted the money when judges found his answer to be inaccurate, costing him $3,200.

From the "Jeopardy!" website:

"Although Nick’s response of “Gangster’s Paradise Lost” was initially accepted, the hard R sound caught the ear of one member of the onstage team, who immediately followed up with a quick check.

It turns out that “gangsta” and “gangster” are both listed separately in the Oxford English Dictionary, each with its own unique definition.

Nick changed not only the song’s title, but also its meaning ­— making his response unacceptable."

The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. caught the error on video here, saying, "Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy."