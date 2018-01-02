Three unrelated fires break out at Orlando-area homes, leaving 1 dead, 1 injured

A man has died after a fire broke out in an Orlando house on early Tuesday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Cause of fire unknown

One woman taken to ORMC

2 unrelated house fires in Apopka Mon. night



No information was given out as to who the man was or how the fire started at around 12:30 a.m. at 416 South Parramore Ave., but a woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Another man was not injured, but is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

However, officials did tell Spectrum News 13 that firefighters did find space heaters in the house, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fires at Apopka homes Monday night

Orange County Fire crews were also busy Monday night in Apopka, as two fires in Apopka started one right after the other, only a block or so apart.

Crews said these two fires are unrelated and both involved mobile homes.



The first started on Jeffcoat street. Fire crews did not release how the fire started, just that no one was hurt.



The second fire was on East 13th street. When fire crews arrived to the scene they could not attack the fire from behind the mobile home because of a downed power line.



“We had a wire down, which prevented us from getting around the whole structure so we had to wait until Duke got on scene to secure that wire because that can pose a hazard to our crews. So once that was done we were able to put the fire out completely,” said Lt. Dupree Smith, Orange County Battalion Chief.



It was not known if someone was living in the mobile home, but crews said no one was inside during the fire.



No one was hurt. Both scenes will now be investigated by the State Fire Marshall Office.



