Woman accused of dismembering boyfriend to face judge

By David Bodden, Reporter
Last Updated: Friday, January 19, 2018

A woman accused of killing and then dismembering her boyfriend in Volusia County is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday.

Nelci Tetley has been charged with first-degree murder after being accused of killing her live in boyfriend 55-year-old Jeffery Albertsman back in July of 2017, with Daytona Beach Police Department saying he had been shot in the head.

Officials also say his arms and legs had been removed and were found in a fernery in western Volusia County.

There is also a scheduled news conference on this case on Friday afternoon.

However, this is not the first time Tetley, 67, has been in trouble with the law:

  • 2013 Charged with aggravated battery
  • 2014 Charged with aggravated battery (deadly/weapon bodily harm)
  • 2016 Battery
     
